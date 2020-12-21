US President Donald Trump has launched his latest long-shot effort to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, saying he would again ask the Supreme Court to overturn results from the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Trump’s campaign said it filed a petition asking the high court to reverse three rulings by a Pennsylvania state court interpreting the state’s rules for mail-in ballots.
The campaign said a trio of Pennsylvania Supreme Court cases “illegally changed Pennsylvania’s mail balloting law immediately before and after the 2020 presidential election.”
“This petition follows a related Pennsylvania case in which Justice Alito and two other justices observed ‘the constitutionality of the [Pennsylvania] Supreme Court’s decision [extending the statutory deadline for receipt of mail ballots from 8 pm on election day to 5 pm three days later] … has national importance, and there is a strong likelihood that the State Supreme Court decision violates the Federal Constitution”, Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said in the campaign statement.
The actual rulings include prohibiting election officials from checking whether signatures on mail-in ballots are genuine during canvassing on Election Day and eliminating the right of campaign’s to challenge mail ballots during canvassing for forged signatures and other irregularities.
“Collectively, these three decisions resulted in counting approximately 2.6 million mail ballots in violation of the law as enacted by the Pennsylvania Legislature,” Trump’s attorney John Eastman wrote in the filing.
Congress is set to formally tally the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6 and Biden will take office on Jan. 20.
The petition came days after Democrat Joe Biden won 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232 and defeated the Republican president by more than 7 million ballots in the popular vote. A candidate needs 270 of those votes.
Trump has refused to concede and continues his battle to overturn election results in several battleground states.
The Supreme Court on Dec. 11 rejected a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, including Pennsylvania that went for Biden.
Trump says widespread electoral fraud has taken place and has tried but failed to overturn Biden’s victory, pressing state officials, lawmakers and governors to throw the results out.
Several senior Republican US senators, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have acknowledged Biden as the country’s president-elect after the Electoral College affirmed his victory.
21, December 2020
US: Elections becomes a laughing stock as Trump takes fight over Biden’s win to Supreme Court 0
US President Donald Trump has launched his latest long-shot effort to challenge President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, saying he would again ask the Supreme Court to overturn results from the Nov. 3 presidential election.
Trump’s campaign said it filed a petition asking the high court to reverse three rulings by a Pennsylvania state court interpreting the state’s rules for mail-in ballots.
The campaign said a trio of Pennsylvania Supreme Court cases “illegally changed Pennsylvania’s mail balloting law immediately before and after the 2020 presidential election.”
“This petition follows a related Pennsylvania case in which Justice Alito and two other justices observed ‘the constitutionality of the [Pennsylvania] Supreme Court’s decision [extending the statutory deadline for receipt of mail ballots from 8 pm on election day to 5 pm three days later] … has national importance, and there is a strong likelihood that the State Supreme Court decision violates the Federal Constitution”, Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said in the campaign statement.
The actual rulings include prohibiting election officials from checking whether signatures on mail-in ballots are genuine during canvassing on Election Day and eliminating the right of campaign’s to challenge mail ballots during canvassing for forged signatures and other irregularities.
“Collectively, these three decisions resulted in counting approximately 2.6 million mail ballots in violation of the law as enacted by the Pennsylvania Legislature,” Trump’s attorney John Eastman wrote in the filing.
Congress is set to formally tally the Electoral College votes on Jan. 6 and Biden will take office on Jan. 20.
The petition came days after Democrat Joe Biden won 306 Electoral College votes to Trump’s 232 and defeated the Republican president by more than 7 million ballots in the popular vote. A candidate needs 270 of those votes.
Trump has refused to concede and continues his battle to overturn election results in several battleground states.
The Supreme Court on Dec. 11 rejected a lawsuit filed by Texas and backed by Trump seeking to throw out voting results in four states, including Pennsylvania that went for Biden.
Trump says widespread electoral fraud has taken place and has tried but failed to overturn Biden’s victory, pressing state officials, lawmakers and governors to throw the results out.
Several senior Republican US senators, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have acknowledged Biden as the country’s president-elect after the Electoral College affirmed his victory.
Source: Presstv