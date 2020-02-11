US Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has overtaken former Vice President Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, according to a new poll.
The Morning Consult poll released on Tuesday and run by the Hiil on the same day showed Sanders had captured 25 percent support against Biden at 22 percent.
The latest poll, which is Sanders best results in a Morning Consult tracking survey since last March. indicated Biden’s support dropped 6 points from a similar poll conducted between late January and early February.
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg saw his support rise to 17 percent, while former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg gained support, as well, finishing the latest poll with 11 percent.
Only one other candidate, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), notched double digits in the Morning Consult poll, coming in with 11 percent support.
The poll suggests that Sanders’s near win in the Iowa caucuses last week has bolstered his standing in the race and given his campaign a surge of momentum nationally. It’s also unwelcome news for Biden, marking the first time since he launched his presidential campaign that he has fallen out of first place.
Sanders isn’t the only candidate that benefited from a strong finish in Iowa.
Buttigieg’s support surged 5 points since the last Morning Consult poll. He currently leads in the delegate count in Iowa.
The Morning Consult poll surveyed 15,436 Democratic primary voters from Feb. 4-9.
Source: Presstv