Donald Trump is leaving office hours before his opponent Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony. In his very last moments as United States’ 45th president, Trump said goodbye to the press and boarded Marine One with Melania Trump, who was also spending her very last moments as America’s First Lady. Both will not attend Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony and have not taken part in any of the transition procedures.
20, January 2021
US: Trump leaves White House, snubbing Biden inauguration 0
