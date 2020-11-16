US President Donald Trump seems to have implicitly conceded defeat to his Democratic rival, Joe Biden, while claims the presidential election was rigged.
Trump took to his official Twitter account on Sunday and said Biden “won” the presidential election on November 3 because the vote was “rigged.”
“He won because the election was rigged. No vote watchers or observers allowed, vote tabulated by a radical left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!” Trump tweeted.
“All of the mechanical ‘glitches’ that took place on Election Night were really them getting caught trying to steal votes. They succeeded plenty, however, without getting caught,” the president added in a subsequent tweet. “Mail-in elections are a sick joke!”
The tweets, like many of Trump’s recent posts about the election, were flagged by Twitter as containing disputed claims about election fraud.
Reacting to the Republican president’s tweets on Sunday, Biden’s incoming Chief of Staff Ron Klain said the election result was a decision made by the American people and that he accepted the tweets “as a further confirmation of the reality that Joe Biden won the election.”
Klain went on to say that, “He won because he got more votes, in the popular vote by a lot and he won the same number of electoral votes that President Trump called a landslide four years ago.”
