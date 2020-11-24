The High commissioner of Canada to Cameroon, His Excellency Richard Bale, on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 graced the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences, Cameroon with his presence at exactly 9 am. The visiting ambassador, upon arrival, had the opportunity for full exposure to AIMS and her Ecosystem of Transformation, the Academic Life at AIMS-Cameroon, and the AIMS-Cameroon Teacher Training Program, thanks to a presentation by the Institution’s Center President, Prof. Dr. Mama Foupouagnigni, the Academic Director, Prof. Marco Garuti, and the English Pedagogic Adviser of the AIMS-Cameroon Teacher Training Program, Mme. Emilia Babila.
The ambassador equally had the opportunity to meet and interact with the students, tutors, and staff of AIMS-Cameroon who welcomed him with chants of gratitude for his interest in building the African society.
H.E Richard Bale did not part ways with the students without encouraging them to work harder and seize the unique opportunity of being at AIMS to forge friendships across Africa.
After the visit, he expressed complete satisfaction to have been in the midst of the AIMS-Cameroon community.
“It was a great visit, I learned a lot about AIMS and it was a pleasure to meet all the team” he said.
24, November 2020
Source: Aims Cameroon