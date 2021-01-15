It is 2021 January and all eyes are focussed on the upcoming African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament beginning this Saturday the 16th January in Cameroon. The competition was initially set to be held in April 2020, was shifted to 16 January-7 February by the Confederation of African Football (Caf) as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
There are total of 16 teams spread across four groups.
Group A: Cameroon, Mali, Burkina Faso, Zimbabwe
Group B: Libya, Niger, DR Congo, Congo
Group C: Morocco, Rwanda, Togo, Uganda
Group D: Zambia, Guinea, Namibia, Tanzania
A look into various prospective teams heading to the CHAN, Congo Brazzaville cry fouls over lack of training. The team complained that they have not trained for a period of nine months yet, they have to face the CHAN competition.
15, January 2021
Yaounde set for CHAN tournament, first match on Saturday 16 0
Source: Africa News