31, December 2021
Africa Cup of Nations: Indomitable Lions hit by COVID-19 0
Four Cameroon players including attacker Pierre Kunde Malong have tested positive for Covid-19 less than two weeks away from the Africa Cup of Nations.
The quartet had been in quarantine since Wednesday after “strong suspicions” upon their arrival with the squad, Serge Guiffo, the head of communications said Thursday.
“Pierre Kunde Malong, Jean Efala Konguep, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui and Christian Bassogog will continue their isolation away from the squad,” he added.
The Cameroonian team was the second AFCON squad gutted by COVID-19.
Four members of the Ethiopian team, the first to arrive Yaounde, are also affected.
Cameroon will open the tournament on January 9 by facing Burkina Faso and also play Cape Verde and Ethiopia in the group stage.
The biennial competition has been pushed back twice, first because of fears that torrential seasonal rains could affect the tight schedule, and then because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Source: pmnews