8, March 2025
Cameroonian mayors in China 0
Cameroon, Headline News, News
A delegation of mayors from Cameroon attended a matchmaking meeting at the conference room of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) Changsha Branch from 10:00 to 12:00 on March 3, 2025. The meeting aimed to strengthen economic and trade exchanges and cooperation between China and Cameroon and jointly explore new opportunities for international trade and investment cooperation.
The matchmaking meeting was chaired by Luo Yejian, vice president of the CCPIT Changsha Branch. Mr. Daniel Yando, representative of the United Councils and Cities of Cameroon (UCCC) in China, introduced members of the visiting Cameroon delegation. The delegation members included Mr. Augustin Tamba, president of the National Association of UCCC and mayor of Yaoundé 7, and Mr. Gregory Ntemoyok Mewanu, financial representative of the National Association of UCCC and mayor of Kumba, and other important officials.
At the meeting, Vice President Luo Yejian provided a detailed presentation of the international trade and investment situation in Changsha. He noted that Changsha, as a vital city in central China, has made remarkable achievements in international trade and investment in recent years. The city boasts broad market potential and rich resource advantages. It is committed to fostering an international business environment. Enterprises from Cameroon and other African countries are welcome to invest and start a business in Changsha and seek common development here.
Subsequently, the Cameroon delegates gave speeches in turn, introducing Cameroon’s key development projects in fields such as agriculture, cocoa cultivation, animal husbandry, aquaculture, wood processing, and tourism. In particular, they mentioned the JEICOM 2025 exhibition, which is to be held in Cameroon this year. The JEICOM exhibition, an international exhibition with significant influence in Cameroon and even central Africa, aims to showcase the latest products and technologies from Africa while promoting international economic and trade cooperation. The Cameroon delegates sincerely invited Changsha enterprises to showcase their strengths and products at the exhibition and to further tap into the African market.
The matchmaking meeting attracted 14 well-known enterprises from Changsha, including the Sunward Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., Changsha Zoomlion Environmental Industry Co., Ltd., Hunan Guang’an Animal Health Products Co., Ltd., and Hunan Chuhan Construction Co., Ltd. These companies have expressed a keen interest in cooperation with African countries such as Cameroon. The Cameroon delegates said that Changsha’s achievements in construction machinery are impressive, and they are full of expectations for cooperation with Changsha enterprises. They also detailed Cameroon’s expectations for cooperation in seeking project financing support, technical assistance, and training and setting up special credit lines for municipal projects, hoping to carry out practical cooperation with Changsha enterprises in various fields. A spokesperson for the CCPIT Changsha Branch said that the branch will actively build China-Cameroon economic and trade exchange platforms, provide more convenient and efficient cooperation channels and services for enterprises of both sides, and help enterprises expand the African market.