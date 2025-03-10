Privacy Overview
10, March 2025
French Cameroun: 4 Boko Haram militants killed in Far North 0
Cameroonian troops have carried out an operation in the country’s Far North region killing at least four members of the Boko Haram terror group, security sources said Monday.
The military offensive was launched on Sunday night in the Walassa locality of Far North, according to a senior military official in the region.
“It was a successful mission. The terrorists tried to fight back when our troops attacked, but they were overcome. Several of them escaped with wounds. We seized several of their weapons. Our brave forces will continue to secure the region and protect civilians against the terrorists,” the official, who asked not to be named, said.
Since January, Boko Haram has intensified attacks against civilians in the region. Last week, the militants kidnapped about 20 people in separate incidents, local police reported. Some of the hostages were later found dead.
Boko Haram has been active in Cameroon’s Far North region since 2014.
Source: Xinhuanet