10, March 2025
Indomitable Lionesses: defender Johnson retires from international football 0
Former Cameroon women’s national team defender Estelle Johnson has officially retired from international football. The 36-year-old USA-based player played for the Indomitable Lionesses from 2019 till 2023.
Born in Cameroon to an American father and a Malian mother, Johnson represented her birth nation in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. She appeared in 12 games scoring once and was instrumental as Cameroon reached the Round of 16 at the 2019 WWC before bowing out to England.
Johnson shared the news on her social media account as she thanked fans for their support:
“My Cameroonian people, stepping onto the field in France in 2019 felt like returning home. You welcomed me with open arms, and from that moment on, every cheer, every waving flag, and every message of support became a part of my soul. Wearing the jersey of the Indomitable Lionesses was not just about playing football; it was about sharing a piece of my heart with you. I hope you felt it. You didn’t just let me represent our country; you made me feel like I was born to defend our colors – green, red, and yellow. Representing Cameroon has been the greatest gift of my career, and for that, I am eternally grateful. Thank you, thank you a thousand times.”
Her career spanned stops in the USA and Australia. Johnson played in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) for Washington Spirit, Gotham FC and North Carolina Courage. Johnson was named in IFFHS’ CAF Women’s Team of the Decade in 2020.
Source: PanAfricanfootball