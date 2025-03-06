Privacy Overview
Rigobert Song has officially become the new head coach of the Central African Republic national football team as of Monday, March 3, 2025. The former Indomitable Lions player, known for his leadership and charisma, faces the task of reviving Central African football. However, the tactician has made waves by significantly reducing his salary to take charge of the Hawks.
Following his previous stint with the Indomitable Lions, which wasn’t seen as a total success, Rigobert Song is now embarking on a new chapter with the Central African Republic. What stands out most in this appointment is the financial concession made by the former international player.
According to local Cameroonian media, Rigobert Song has agreed to a drastic cut in his salary for the role with the Central African Republic. The coach will earn a monthly salary of 4.5 million CFA francs, while his predecessor was earning 6 million with the Hawks.
For context, during his time at the helm of the Cameroonian national team, his salary was around 340,000 euros per year, which translates to approximately 223 million CFA francs. This stark difference has raised eyebrows and sparked indignation among the Cameroonian public over such a modest salary.
This decision clearly illustrates the ambition and desire for success that drives Rigobert Song as he takes on the challenging role of leading the Central African Republic national team.
