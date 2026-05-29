Cameroon international Jean Onana is unlikely to continue his career with Turkish giants Beşiktaş JK after spending the season on loan with Italian Serie A side Genoa CFC.
The defensive midfielder appears set for another move this summer, with his future expected to lie away from both clubs ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.
Despite uncertainty surrounding his next destination, interest in the 26-year-old continues to grow across Europe. Cypriot outfit Aris Limassol FC are reportedly keen on securing the services of the Cameroonian international during the upcoming transfer window.
Reports indicate that Aris Limassol have already initiated moves to bring the midfielder to Cyprus as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season. The club is believed to view Onana as an experienced addition capable of adding stability and physicality to their midfield department.
However, negotiations are still at an early stage, and no official agreement has yet been reached between the parties involved.
Jean Onana joined Beşiktaş with high expectations but struggled to establish himself as a regular starter in Turkey, which led to his temporary switch to Genoa in Italy. His time in Serie A also failed to provide long-term clarity over his future, with the Italian side unlikely to activate any permanent deal for the midfielder.
The former Bordeaux and Lens player remains an attractive option on the market due to his experience in several European leagues and his international pedigree with the Cameroon national team.
As the summer transfer window approaches, more clubs could enter the race for the midfielder, although Aris Limassol currently appear to be leading the chase for his signature.
29, May 2026
Football: Jean Onana set for Besiktas departure 0
Cameroon international Jean Onana is unlikely to continue his career with Turkish giants Beşiktaş JK after spending the season on loan with Italian Serie A side Genoa CFC.
The defensive midfielder appears set for another move this summer, with his future expected to lie away from both clubs ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.
Despite uncertainty surrounding his next destination, interest in the 26-year-old continues to grow across Europe. Cypriot outfit Aris Limassol FC are reportedly keen on securing the services of the Cameroonian international during the upcoming transfer window.
Reports indicate that Aris Limassol have already initiated moves to bring the midfielder to Cyprus as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season. The club is believed to view Onana as an experienced addition capable of adding stability and physicality to their midfield department.
However, negotiations are still at an early stage, and no official agreement has yet been reached between the parties involved.
Jean Onana joined Beşiktaş with high expectations but struggled to establish himself as a regular starter in Turkey, which led to his temporary switch to Genoa in Italy. His time in Serie A also failed to provide long-term clarity over his future, with the Italian side unlikely to activate any permanent deal for the midfielder.
The former Bordeaux and Lens player remains an attractive option on the market due to his experience in several European leagues and his international pedigree with the Cameroon national team.
As the summer transfer window approaches, more clubs could enter the race for the midfielder, although Aris Limassol currently appear to be leading the chase for his signature.
Source: Africa Soccer