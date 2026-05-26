Trabzonspor are continuing efforts to keep goalkeeper André Onana at the club despite uncertainty surrounding his future following the end of his loan spell from Manchester United.
The Turkish side is reportedly keen to secure another temporary agreement for the 30-year-old ahead of next season, with club president Ertuğrul Doğan said to be personally involved in negotiations over a possible extension.
Although recent comments and messages from the goalkeeper appeared to suggest a farewell, Trabzonspor remain determined to convince him to continue his stay in Turkey.
The club’s hierarchy is understood to value not only Onana’s performances on the pitch, but also his influence inside the dressing room, where he has established himself as one of the senior figures within the squad.
During his time with Trabzonspor, the Cameroon international has been regarded as an important presence due to both his experience and leadership qualities.
Despite the growing interest from Trabzonspor, Onana is yet to make a final decision on the next stage of his career.
Onana is currently expected to wait until the end of his holidays before carefully reviewing the different offers available to him from clubs across Europe.
The former Ajax and Inter Milan goalkeeper is believed to want time to evaluate all sporting opportunities before deciding whether to remain in Turkey or pursue a new challenge elsewhere.
His situation is therefore expected to remain unresolved for the coming weeks as discussions continue between the parties involved.
Trabzonspor’s desire to retain the goalkeeper underlines the importance they place on maintaining stability within the squad ahead of the new campaign, particularly in a position considered crucial for the club’s ambitions next season.
For now, however, Onana’s future remains open, with the Cameroon international taking time before making a definitive choice on where he will play next season.
26, May 2026
Football: Trabzonspor pushing to keep goalkeeper André Onana 0
Trabzonspor are continuing efforts to keep goalkeeper André Onana at the club despite uncertainty surrounding his future following the end of his loan spell from Manchester United.
The Turkish side is reportedly keen to secure another temporary agreement for the 30-year-old ahead of next season, with club president Ertuğrul Doğan said to be personally involved in negotiations over a possible extension.
Although recent comments and messages from the goalkeeper appeared to suggest a farewell, Trabzonspor remain determined to convince him to continue his stay in Turkey.
The club’s hierarchy is understood to value not only Onana’s performances on the pitch, but also his influence inside the dressing room, where he has established himself as one of the senior figures within the squad.
During his time with Trabzonspor, the Cameroon international has been regarded as an important presence due to both his experience and leadership qualities.
Despite the growing interest from Trabzonspor, Onana is yet to make a final decision on the next stage of his career.
Onana is currently expected to wait until the end of his holidays before carefully reviewing the different offers available to him from clubs across Europe.
The former Ajax and Inter Milan goalkeeper is believed to want time to evaluate all sporting opportunities before deciding whether to remain in Turkey or pursue a new challenge elsewhere.
His situation is therefore expected to remain unresolved for the coming weeks as discussions continue between the parties involved.
Trabzonspor’s desire to retain the goalkeeper underlines the importance they place on maintaining stability within the squad ahead of the new campaign, particularly in a position considered crucial for the club’s ambitions next season.
For now, however, Onana’s future remains open, with the Cameroon international taking time before making a definitive choice on where he will play next season.
Source: Africa Soccer