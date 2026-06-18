The Manyu Elements Cultural and Development Association (MECA) Leicester chapter made history on 12 June 2026 by hosting the first-ever three-day cultural festival dedicated to celebrating the rich heritage and traditions of the Manyu people in the United Kingdom.
Held under the motto “Unity, Togetherness and Peace,” the landmark event brought together members of the Manyu community and guests from across the UK for a weekend of culture, education, entertainment and development-focused discussions.
The festivities commenced on Friday, 12 June, with a vibrant cultural evening led by EKPE UK. The occasion was further enriched by captivating performances from Wanawawampke, Macuda UK, and the Dancing Duo Monikim Group of Leicester. The diversity of the participating groups reflected MECA Leicester’s commitment to promoting unity through cultural diversity and fostering stronger ties among Cameroonian communities in the diaspora.
One of the highlights of the evening was the “Manyu Kids Have Got Talent” showcase, which featured children performing live in various Manyu mother tongues. The performances left guests thoroughly impressed, not only by the children’s confidence and talent but also by their remarkable ability to communicate and perform in their ancestral languages. The showcase served as a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving cultural identity among younger generations.
The evening also featured an insightful and educational presentation by renowned Professor of Law, Sesekou Nelson Enonchong, who traced the origins of EKPE and explored its historical significance and enduring role within Bayang culture.
More than 250 guests were treated to an authentic culinary experience featuring some of Manyu’s most cherished traditional dishes, including NkụBétor, Squeezing, Fufu and Eru, and Tatchot Soup. The evening culminated in the unveiling of MECA Leicester’s new uniform, followed by a special cultural performance from the Leicester Monikim Group and a guest appearance by Ayuk the Artist.
The celebrations continued on Saturday, 13 June, with the signature Gala Night held at the magnificent Empire Hall in Leicester. The gala attracted approximately 350 guests and was organised under the theme: “A Bright Future for Manyu Division.”
In his welcome address, the President of MECA Leicester, Nfor John Bawak, expressed gratitude to all participating groups and organisations that answered the association’s invitation. He emphasised the importance of a united MECA UK in preserving, promoting and advancing the development of Manyu both in the diaspora and back home. He also highlighted the value of establishing the cultural weekend as an annual event rotating among MECA chapters across the United Kingdom.
As part of this vision, Nfor John Bawak formally passed the torch to Nfor Takang of MECA Coventry, inviting Coventry to host the next cultural festival in 2027. In accepting the challenge, Nfor Takang commended MECA Leicester, describing it as one of the strongest and most dynamic MECA chapters in the UK, while encouraging Leicester to consider hosting a future MECA UK national event within the next three years.
The gala also generated significant donations, which will support community development projects across the four subdivisions of Manyu over the next twelve months through initiatives coordinated by MECA Leicester.
The historic three-day celebration concluded on Sunday with a community barbecue and a final cultural showcase by MECA Leicester members. Guests were treated to a variety of expertly prepared barbecue delicacies, good music, and fellowship as the organisers thanked participants and visitors for their support and contribution to the success of the weekend.
The event not only celebrated the richness of Manyu culture but also demonstrated the power of unity, cultural preservation, and community collaboration in strengthening the bonds between Manyu people across the United Kingdom and beyond.
18, June 2026
MECA Leicester hosts first-ever 3-Day Manyu cultural event 0
The Manyu Elements Cultural and Development Association (MECA) Leicester chapter made history on 12 June 2026 by hosting the first-ever three-day cultural festival dedicated to celebrating the rich heritage and traditions of the Manyu people in the United Kingdom.
Held under the motto “Unity, Togetherness and Peace,” the landmark event brought together members of the Manyu community and guests from across the UK for a weekend of culture, education, entertainment and development-focused discussions.
The festivities commenced on Friday, 12 June, with a vibrant cultural evening led by EKPE UK. The occasion was further enriched by captivating performances from Wanawawampke, Macuda UK, and the Dancing Duo Monikim Group of Leicester. The diversity of the participating groups reflected MECA Leicester’s commitment to promoting unity through cultural diversity and fostering stronger ties among Cameroonian communities in the diaspora.
One of the highlights of the evening was the “Manyu Kids Have Got Talent” showcase, which featured children performing live in various Manyu mother tongues. The performances left guests thoroughly impressed, not only by the children’s confidence and talent but also by their remarkable ability to communicate and perform in their ancestral languages. The showcase served as a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving cultural identity among younger generations.
The evening also featured an insightful and educational presentation by renowned Professor of Law, Sesekou Nelson Enonchong, who traced the origins of EKPE and explored its historical significance and enduring role within Bayang culture.
More than 250 guests were treated to an authentic culinary experience featuring some of Manyu’s most cherished traditional dishes, including NkụBétor, Squeezing, Fufu and Eru, and Tatchot Soup. The evening culminated in the unveiling of MECA Leicester’s new uniform, followed by a special cultural performance from the Leicester Monikim Group and a guest appearance by Ayuk the Artist.
The celebrations continued on Saturday, 13 June, with the signature Gala Night held at the magnificent Empire Hall in Leicester. The gala attracted approximately 350 guests and was organised under the theme: “A Bright Future for Manyu Division.”
In his welcome address, the President of MECA Leicester, Nfor John Bawak, expressed gratitude to all participating groups and organisations that answered the association’s invitation. He emphasised the importance of a united MECA UK in preserving, promoting and advancing the development of Manyu both in the diaspora and back home. He also highlighted the value of establishing the cultural weekend as an annual event rotating among MECA chapters across the United Kingdom.
As part of this vision, Nfor John Bawak formally passed the torch to Nfor Takang of MECA Coventry, inviting Coventry to host the next cultural festival in 2027. In accepting the challenge, Nfor Takang commended MECA Leicester, describing it as one of the strongest and most dynamic MECA chapters in the UK, while encouraging Leicester to consider hosting a future MECA UK national event within the next three years.
The gala also generated significant donations, which will support community development projects across the four subdivisions of Manyu over the next twelve months through initiatives coordinated by MECA Leicester.
The historic three-day celebration concluded on Sunday with a community barbecue and a final cultural showcase by MECA Leicester members. Guests were treated to a variety of expertly prepared barbecue delicacies, good music, and fellowship as the organisers thanked participants and visitors for their support and contribution to the success of the weekend.
The event not only celebrated the richness of Manyu culture but also demonstrated the power of unity, cultural preservation, and community collaboration in strengthening the bonds between Manyu people across the United Kingdom and beyond.