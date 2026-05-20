Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have jointly condemned the recent US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, calling for dialogue as the only way to end the destabilizing conflict.
In a joint statement released on Wednesday, Putin, who is on a state visit to China, and Xi stressed that both countries agreed that the US and Israeli military attacks on Iran violate international law and the basic principles of international relations, and seriously undermine stability in West Asia region.
The two leaders emphasized the necessity for the conflicting sides to return to dialogue and negotiations as quickly as possible, with the aim of preventing the expansion of the conflict.
Putin and Xi also called on the international community to adopt an objective and neutral stance, to help de-escalate tensions in the West Asia region, and to jointly uphold the fundamental principles of international relations.
The United States, in close collaboration with Israel, waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28, killing more than 3,300 people and devastating civilian infrastructure.
Iranian armed forces responded with daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in Israeli-occupied territories and US military bases and facilities across the Persian Gulf region.
Forty days into the war, a two-week Pakistan-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 8, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement due to Washington’s excessive demands. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce unilaterally and indefinitely.
Iran has closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which carries a fifth of the world’s oil and gas, to ships belonging to the US and its allies that participated in or supported the aggression, triggering a significant spike in oil prices, as the US imposed a naval blockade on Iranian vessels and ports.
Tehran says the illegal US blockade on Iran’s ports should be lifted before the next stage of talks for ending the war begins, as Trump constantly threatens to resume strikes on Iran if his excessive demands are not met.
Separately on Wednesday, the Chinese president called for a lasting peace in the region and warned about the possible resumption of war.
“A comprehensive ceasefire is imperative, restarting war is even more unacceptable, and adhering to negotiations is particularly important,” Xi stressed.
20, May 2026
Putin, Xi jointly denounce recent US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran 0
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping have jointly condemned the recent US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran, calling for dialogue as the only way to end the destabilizing conflict.
In a joint statement released on Wednesday, Putin, who is on a state visit to China, and Xi stressed that both countries agreed that the US and Israeli military attacks on Iran violate international law and the basic principles of international relations, and seriously undermine stability in West Asia region.
The two leaders emphasized the necessity for the conflicting sides to return to dialogue and negotiations as quickly as possible, with the aim of preventing the expansion of the conflict.
Putin and Xi also called on the international community to adopt an objective and neutral stance, to help de-escalate tensions in the West Asia region, and to jointly uphold the fundamental principles of international relations.
The United States, in close collaboration with Israel, waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on February 28, killing more than 3,300 people and devastating civilian infrastructure.
Iranian armed forces responded with daily missile and drone operations targeting locations in Israeli-occupied territories and US military bases and facilities across the Persian Gulf region.
Forty days into the war, a two-week Pakistan-brokered ceasefire took effect on April 8, but talks in Islamabad failed to produce a lasting agreement due to Washington’s excessive demands. US President Donald Trump later extended the truce unilaterally and indefinitely.
Iran has closed the strategic Strait of Hormuz, which carries a fifth of the world’s oil and gas, to ships belonging to the US and its allies that participated in or supported the aggression, triggering a significant spike in oil prices, as the US imposed a naval blockade on Iranian vessels and ports.
Tehran says the illegal US blockade on Iran’s ports should be lifted before the next stage of talks for ending the war begins, as Trump constantly threatens to resume strikes on Iran if his excessive demands are not met.
Separately on Wednesday, the Chinese president called for a lasting peace in the region and warned about the possible resumption of war.
“A comprehensive ceasefire is imperative, restarting war is even more unacceptable, and adhering to negotiations is particularly important,” Xi stressed.
Source: Press TV