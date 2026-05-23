President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has officially ended the functions of Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, according to a decree read on national television by the Secretary General of the Presidency.
The announcement, made on Friday evening, brings an immediate end to Sonko’s role as head of government, with the rest of the cabinet expected to continue in a caretaker capacity until a new Prime Minister is appointed.
No official reason was provided at the time of the announcement, although the decision comes after months of growing political tension between the two leaders, who were once close allies and central figures in Senegal’s ruling political movement.
The dismissal marks one of the most significant political developments since the pair led the 2024 electoral victory that brought President Faye to power.
Government sources indicate that consultations are expected to begin shortly for the formation of a new cabinet.
Shortly after the announcement, Ousmane Sonko reacted on his official Facebook page, writing:
« Alhamdoulillah. Ce soir je dormirai le cœur léger à la cité Keur Gorgui »
The statement, widely shared online, was interpreted as a calm and reflective response to his dismissal.
Further developments are expected in the coming hours, particularly regarding the appointment of a new Prime Minister.
23, May 2026
Senegal: President Diomaye Faye dismisses Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko 0
President Bassirou Diomaye Faye has officially ended the functions of Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko, according to a decree read on national television by the Secretary General of the Presidency.
The announcement, made on Friday evening, brings an immediate end to Sonko’s role as head of government, with the rest of the cabinet expected to continue in a caretaker capacity until a new Prime Minister is appointed.
No official reason was provided at the time of the announcement, although the decision comes after months of growing political tension between the two leaders, who were once close allies and central figures in Senegal’s ruling political movement.
The dismissal marks one of the most significant political developments since the pair led the 2024 electoral victory that brought President Faye to power.
Government sources indicate that consultations are expected to begin shortly for the formation of a new cabinet.
Shortly after the announcement, Ousmane Sonko reacted on his official Facebook page, writing:
« Alhamdoulillah. Ce soir je dormirai le cœur léger à la cité Keur Gorgui »
The statement, widely shared online, was interpreted as a calm and reflective response to his dismissal.
Further developments are expected in the coming hours, particularly regarding the appointment of a new Prime Minister.
Source: Lebledparle.com