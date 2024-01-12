At least five separatist fighters have been killed in an offensive by Cameroon’s military against armed separatists in the restive English-speaking Northwest Region, local and army sources said Tuesday night.
The attack took place early Tuesday in the Ewai village of the region.
Cameroonian troops raided a separatist hideout, which was serving as the main base of one of the separatist groups in the region, killing the five separatist fighters, an army official in the region said.
“Our brave soldiers also captured so many of their weapons and rescued some people who were abducted by the separatist terrorists. Many of the terrorists escaped with bullet wounds,” the official who asked not to be named said.
Separatist leaders confirmed the attack on social media but claimed that only three fighters were killed.
A resident of the village, who asked not to be named, said that hundreds of people in the village fled to the bush as the offensive unfolded.
There was no word on casualties on the side of government forces during the raid.
The separatists, who have been in conflict with government forces since 2017, hope to establish an independent nation in the two English-speaking regions of Northwest and Southwest.
12, January 2024
Source: Xinhuanet