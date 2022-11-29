29, November 2022

Aboubakar’s SCOOP: A World Cup goal of the tournament contender 0

Vincent Aboubakar scored one of the most eye-catching goals of the World Cup – but only with the help of VAR.

Unfortunately, Aboubakar wasn’t able to properly celebrate his glorious lob of Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic because the assistant referee raised his flag for offside straight away.

But video assistant referee Mohamed Al Hammadi ensured one of the best-taken goals of the tournament wouldn’t be wasted by checking the replays and finding Aboubakar had timed his run to perfection.

Source: Daily Mail