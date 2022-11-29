Privacy Overview
29, November 2022
Aboubakar’s SCOOP: A World Cup goal of the tournament contender 0
Vincent Aboubakar scored one of the most eye-catching goals of the World Cup – but only with the help of VAR.
Unfortunately, Aboubakar wasn’t able to properly celebrate his glorious lob of Serbia goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic because the assistant referee raised his flag for offside straight away.
But video assistant referee Mohamed Al Hammadi ensured one of the best-taken goals of the tournament wouldn’t be wasted by checking the replays and finding Aboubakar had timed his run to perfection.
Source: Daily Mail