6, January 2023
AFOSMA CEO takes good news to DRC
The chief executive officer of AFOSMA, a US-based non-governmental organization, Elvis Mbeng, is currently in the Democratic Republic of Congo where is sharing perspectives with officials of certain non-governmental organizations on future collaboration between his organization and local NGOs with similar missions.
It should be underscored that AFOSMA is a 501 c3 non-profit organization aimed at supporting educational projects in Africa.
Started as SEPFO in 2002 in Mamfe with its most accepted Searchlight School Project, AFOSMA provides quality basic education to Orphans and career training to teenage mothers.
Mr. Elvis Mbeng is visiting Gemena Congo on invitation by the Vice President of the Senate’s Sanguma Foundation which runs an orphanage, a clinic, a university, income generating activities like maize farms, bakery and transportation to all for sustainable training of orphans and refugees in the Gemena area.
On a collaboration visit, the AFOSMA CEO donated items ranging from computer, dresses, medication, food, toys, shoes, pens, soap worth thousands of dollars to the Sanguma Foundation orphanage.
Reported by Camcordnews Africa Desk