Nollywood legend Kanayo Kanayo might not be visiting Cameroon anytime soon, but thousands of his fans both in English and French speaking Cameroon have made it clear that if he has any plans to come to Cameroon he needs to be prepared for a very different retelling.
The veteran Nigerian actor who became famous in Cameroon following the role he played in the movie Rituals, recently showered praises on Victor Osimhem, the Super Eagles striker after the victory over the Indomitable Lions in the Africa Cup of Nations 2023.
The reaction from Smiling George as he referred to himself in the movie has not gone done well with his fans in Buea, Bamenda, Douala and Yaoundé the nation’s capital.
“It is disheartening to read that Smiling George who has maintained a kind of silence of the lamb on every issue deep within the continent is now talking about football” a Kanayo fan in Buea told Cameroon Concord News.
“It is weird! weird! I think Amba fighters will eventually track him down whenever he comes here—hahahahahahaahahaha” another Kanayo fan in Douala quipped.
“Maybe Kanayo provided six human heads for Victor Osimhen to sign the contract with Napoli” Cameroon Concord News editor who always referenced the movie Rituals said of the renowned Nigeria movie star.
Kanayo Kanayo sang the praises of Osimhen, declaring him the Footballer of the Year.
Congratulating Nigerians, he added that to whom much is given, much is expected.
He said: “Eheeennnn. Victor Osimhen has shown the stuff a footballer of the year is made of. To whom much is given……….Congratulations Nigeria. Football lives here.”
30, January 2024
By Kingsley Betek in Douala