The member of the House of Representatives representing Obanliku/Bekwarra/Obudu Federal Constituency, Hon Peter Akpanke, has decried attacks by Cameroonian Ambazonian separatists on Belegete community of Obanliku local government area of Cross River State, saying it had left him in bitterness, sadness and disappointment.
Hon Akpanke stated this at a press conference in Abuja, describing the attacks as horrific. He said the attackers abducted the clan head of Belegete community, Chief Ogweshi Francis and 30 others, including women and children.
The lawmaker noted that the Belegete community is very rich in natural resources like Uranium and Lithium and this is one of the major reasons the separatists from Cameroon attacked.
He, therefore, called on the federal government to, as a matter of urgency, intervene to forestall more pains from being inflicted on the community by ordering relevant security agencies to mount posts across the border.
The lawmaker also called the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to swiftly provide vital assistance for those affected and the ministry of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation to include areas affected by these acts that threaten the nation as well as places where Cameroonian persons of concern reside as high priority areas.
9, December 2023
Source: Leadership.ng