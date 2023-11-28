Armed groups carried out a major attack against an army detachment in the northern Burkina Faso town of Djibo, security sources told AFP on Tuesday.
The detachment in the Sahel region was the target of a “large-scale jihadist attack perpetrated by armed terrorist groups” on Sunday, a security source told AFP, adding that the army imposed “heavy losses” on the attackers, and some soldiers were killed.
28, November 2023
Armed groups carry out major attack in Burkina Faso
Source: AFP