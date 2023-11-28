28, November 2023

Armed groups carry out major attack in Burkina Faso 0

Armed groups carried out a major attack against an army detachment in the northern Burkina Faso town of Djibo, security sources told AFP on Tuesday.

The detachment in the Sahel region was the target of a “large-scale jihadist attack perpetrated by armed terrorist groups” on Sunday, a security source told AFP, adding that the army imposed “heavy losses” on the attackers, and some soldiers were killed.

Source: AFP