Barely two weeks to the start of the 2023/2024 academic year in Cameroon, Government Bilingual High School (GBHS) Bafia in the Mbam and Inoubou division of the Centre region is showing no sign of a possible resumption.
Classrooms are roofless and dirty, left at the mercy of the elements. “Will our children be registered to study in classrooms without roofs, benches, good walls and floors? Or will they be sent to study in a different institution? I can’t understand that few weeks to resumption, the school is this unfriendly and more to that in the rainy season,” a worried parent wonders.
It has been over five months since the school has been in its current state yet no effort is being made to renovate the structure even as school resumption is fast approaching.
“This is how the school has been. Candidates wrote the end of year official examinations in congested halls in this sub centre,” a parent said.
Parents who visited the school for registration formalities were in shock this August 22. A local said “no one, be it from the Parents Teachers Association, government, municipal council or the community is showing concern or interest to help the school. It is really a sad situation.”
While waiting for school to effectively resume on September 4, parents in Bafia are in a state of confusion and waiting for local authorities to do something to ameliorate the physical state of GBHS Bafia.
23, August 2023
Back to school in French Cameroun: Gov't High School Bafia abandoned
Source: Cameroon News Agency