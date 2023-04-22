Family members of Desmond Ndale Tanteh a 34-year-old missing student have contacted Cameroon Concord News and spoken of the hell of still waiting for news seven days after he disappeared in Bamenda with each passing day becoming harder to bear.
The Catholic University of Bamenda student who is showing symptoms of “hearing loss” from an ongoing therapy has not made contact with his family since leaving Divine Mercy Center at Foncha’s street on Sunday April 16, 2023.
Cameroon Concord News is imploring the Bamenda public to remain vigilant and report any sightings to 677755554 or 677838872.
“It’s very difficult. Its hell,” a family member told Cameroon Concord News. “Not knowing where Desmond is, with his health condition as well, it’s a complete nightmare.”
22, April 2023
Bamenda: Family nightmare over missing Catholic University student 0
Family members of Desmond Ndale Tanteh a 34-year-old missing student have contacted Cameroon Concord News and spoken of the hell of still waiting for news seven days after he disappeared in Bamenda with each passing day becoming harder to bear.
The Catholic University of Bamenda student who is showing symptoms of “hearing loss” from an ongoing therapy has not made contact with his family since leaving Divine Mercy Center at Foncha’s street on Sunday April 16, 2023.
Cameroon Concord News is imploring the Bamenda public to remain vigilant and report any sightings to 677755554 or 677838872.
“It’s very difficult. Its hell,” a family member told Cameroon Concord News. “Not knowing where Desmond is, with his health condition as well, it’s a complete nightmare.”
By Fon Lawrence