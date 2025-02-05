Privacy Overview
Belgium: police hunt for gunmen after Brussels shooting 0
Belgian police are looking for armed men after a shooting was reported outside a metro station in the centre of Brussels.
CCTV footage broadcast by local media shows at least two men wearing balaclavas and carrying weapons at the entrance of Clémenceau station in the Belgian capital early on Wednesday.
Video from the scene shows an exchange of fire at about 06:15 local time (05:15 GMT).
Sarah Frederickx, spokeswoman for Brussels police, said the suspects may have fled into the tunnels of the metro system.
The spokeswoman said there were no injuries in the shooting.
Police are looking for “a small group of people, probably two or three individuals”, Ms Frederickx said, adding that they may still be armed and that police did not want to take any risks.
BruxellesToday reported the suspects were carrying what appeared to be Kalashnikov weapons.
The BBC has verified footage of the incident circulating on social media, which showed two men brandishing what looked like rifles and shooting. From the video, it is unclear who they are aiming at.
