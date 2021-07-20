Privacy Overview
20, July 2021
Biya and the IMF are playing different 0
Despite promises to the IMF, Biya continues to back his perennial company directors from his Beti Ewondo extractions.
The CPDM crime syndicate headed by 88-year-old President Paul Biya has negotiated several measures to reform the management of Cameroon’s public companies with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
However, Biya has kept his loyalists at the head of the main parastatals, some of whom have been in place for more than twenty years.
Source: Africa Intelligence