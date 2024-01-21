President Paul Biya and visiting Chadian Minister of Economy, Planning and International Cooperation Mahamat Assouyouti Abakar on Friday discussed bilateral relations and regional development.
A statement released Friday evening by the Cameroonian presidency said that Abakar was a special envoy of Chadian leader Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.
“The reinforcement of the longstanding and excellent cooperation ties that exist between Cameroon and Chad, and the necessity to collectively tackle issues of common interest within the framework of the Economic Community of Central African States and the Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa were at the center of discussions,” the statement said.
Abakar told reporters after the meeting in the Cameroonian capital of Yaounde that he was asked by Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno to convey a fraternal message to his Cameroonian counterpart, which touched on “some elements” to bolster the growth of sub-regional cooperation.
Source: Xinhuanet