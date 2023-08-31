31, August 2023
Yaoundé has deployed hundreds of armed soldiers in its 297 km border with Gabon.
Cameroon Intelligence Report sources hinted that President Biya directed the Minister Delegate at the presidency in charge of defense Beti Assoumou to order the deployment.
Our source added that there are fears in Yaoundé of a Russian-backed group plotting to oust the 90-year-old President Biya from power.
We gathered that the closure of the border precisely at Kye-Ossi town was to prevent weapons from entering Cameroon from Gabon.
Etoudi has revealed that it would confront the new Gabonese leadership on the security situation in the border towns and villages.
By Rita Akana in Yaounde
Biya regime closes border to Gabon over coup
