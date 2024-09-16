Privacy Overview
16, September 2024
Biya regime distributes disaster relief funds as deadly floods devastate Far North region 0
President Paul Biya has allocated 350 million XAF (about 591,809 U.S. dollars) for flood relief after rainstorms caused severe flooding across the Far North region, a senior official said Friday.
The flooding has claimed 11 lives, destroyed 40,000 homes and displaced 180,000 people, Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji told reporters Friday in the capital, Yaounde.
“It is unfortunate that we have casualties, but we have to assist the population. We need to anticipate and put in place preventive measures in cases of flood. The vulnerable population or those impacted by the floods must receive assistance in the fastest possible way,” Nji said.
He added that within 48 hours, about 50 trucks loaded with relief materials would be dispatched to the region.
In response to mounting pressure from heavy rains, local authorities had earlier requested urgent aid for flood victims. In August, Cameroon’s meteorological center warned of continued turbulent weather, predicting that heavy rains and strong winds would persist in the region, which has already experienced devastating downpours.
Source: Xinhuanet