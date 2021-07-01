1, July 2021

Biya regime issues EUR685 million eurobond with 5.95% coupon 0

Cameroon has issued a EUR685 million ($812.20 million) eurobond with 5.95% coupon, proceeds from which will help refinance a 2015 eurobond, the finance ministry said in a statement.

The bond, with an 11-year maturity, was oversubscribed, with an orderbook of EUR2.258 billion, it said.

($1 = 0.8434 euros)

Source: Reuters