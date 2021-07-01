Privacy Overview
Biya regime issues EUR685 million eurobond with 5.95% coupon 0
Cameroon has issued a EUR685 million ($812.20 million) eurobond with 5.95% coupon, proceeds from which will help refinance a 2015 eurobond, the finance ministry said in a statement.
The bond, with an 11-year maturity, was oversubscribed, with an orderbook of EUR2.258 billion, it said.
($1 = 0.8434 euros)
Source: Reuters