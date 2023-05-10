Cameroon hopes to attract more Chinese investment when it takes part in the upcoming third China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo, said a Cameroonian trade official on Tuesday.
Joseph Mutomby Ndumbe, director of foreign trade at Cameroon’s Ministry of Trade, made the remarks during a promotional conference organized in the capital Yaounde to invite the Central African nation to participate in the expo to be held in China.
Cameroon hopes to export more to the Chinese market and attract more Chinese investors, Ndumbe told Xinhua at the close of the conference.
“We are going there (trade expo) to seek to have the possibility of having fruitful partnerships with Chinese companies that are ready to come to Cameroon,” he said, adding that the country will exhibit made-in-Cameroon products including Penja pepper, Oku White Honey, cocoa and coffee.
The expo, under the theme “Common development for a shared future,” will run from June 29 to July 2 in central China’s Hunan Province.
Yang Zhihua, deputy mayor of Yiyang, a city in Hunan, said at the conference that the province and Cameroon have vast space for cooperation in modern agricultural development and the construction of transport, energy and communication infrastructure.
“We wholeheartedly hope for the participation of the Cameroonian government, think tanks, enterprises, trade associations and financial institutions, with China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo as a platform,” Yang said.
10, May 2023
Source: Xinhuanet