The Cameroonian Government has appointed Marc Brys as the new head coach of the national men’s football team without consulting the country’s football federation (FECAFOOT).
The surprise announcement, made by Sports Minister, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, on Tuesday, has left FECAFOOT blindsided and threatens to spark a conflict that could potentially lead to Cameroon facing sanctions from FIFA.
FECAFOOT released a statement expressing its “great surprise” at the unilateral decision, stating they had learned about Brys’ appointment at the same time as the general public. The Federation emphasised that this act came despite their agreement to cooperate frankly to find a beneficial solution for the Indomitable Lions following Rigobert Song’s dismissal in February.
The development underscores the delicate balance FECAFOOT President and former African Footballer of the Year, Samuel Eto’o, must strike. While striving to assert the Federation’s independence, he will be required to also tread carefully in a nation where matters concerning the national team are of high priority to the government, often overseen by long-standing President Paul Biya himself.
However, interference from governments in the affairs of football Federations has remained a sensitive issue for FIFA, with the world governing body frequently imposing bans on countries where such meddling occurs. Kenya and Zimbabwe are recent examples of countries in Africa that have faced suspensions, only recently being readmitted after resolving their respective crises.
3, April 2024
Source: The Will