12, October 2023
Transport Minister Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe warned on Wednesday that Cameroon will experience heavy rains, sometimes followed by violent winds, throughout October and November.
Six regions, including the Far North, North, Adamawa, Northwest, West, and East, will be affected.
The rains will be in excess relative to the climatology of the regions, Bibehe said in a statement Wednesday night.
“This could lead to erosion, pollution of drinkable water, flooding in low-lying areas, landslides in accident-prone areas,” Bibehe said, urging residents to remain vigilant and “vacate risk areas.”
Heavy rains have caused devastating consequences in the country since the rainy season began in March.
On Sunday, landslides triggered by heavy downpours killed 30 people in the capital of Yaoundé, according to officials.
Source: Xinhuanet
Biya regime warns of heavy rains, high winds 0
