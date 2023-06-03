3, June 2023
A commander of a vigilante group in Cameroon’s Far North Region was killed early Friday by suspected militants of the terror group Boko Haram, according to local and security sources.
The commander of the community defense forces was killed when the militants raided the Amchide locality of the region, said an army official in the region.
The 36-year-old was a high-profile commander in the fight against terrorism, and his death is a big blow, added the official who asked not to be named.
The militants also looted property, including food and clothes, local media reported.
More than 30 vigilante groups have been formed in the region since Boko Haram began operating in 2014, according to security reports.
Source: Xinhuanet
Boko Haram Cameroun: Commander of vigilante killed in Far North Region
