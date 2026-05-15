German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned young people in his country against moving to the United States, citing a worsening “social climate” there.
Addressing young people at the German Catholic Congress in Würzburg on Friday, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) said that he would not advise German youth to move to the United States for either study or work.
“Today, I would not recommend that my children go to the US to receive their education and work there,” Merz said, adding, ”A different social climate has developed there.”
Merz said German youth need to think twice before pursuing education or work in the US, saying that Germany offers better long-term opportunities to its people.
He emphasized, “[T]oday, even the best-educated people in the US have great difficulty finding a job.”
Germany’s social market economy continues to offer strong prospects, including employee participation rights and the opportunity to have a say at all levels, he insisted, adding that despite the economic fallout from international conflicts and wars, the long-term opportunities in the country were still better than elsewhere.
“I want to encourage all of us to stay optimistic that, despite many challenges, we can make it happen. I keep trying to do that, including by explaining things,” Merz said.
“It is my firm conviction that there are few countries in the world that offer such tremendous opportunities, especially for young people, as Germany does.”
15, May 2026
Bundes: Chancellor Merz says he wouldn’t advise young Germans to move to US 0
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has warned young people in his country against moving to the United States, citing a worsening “social climate” there.
Addressing young people at the German Catholic Congress in Würzburg on Friday, the leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) said that he would not advise German youth to move to the United States for either study or work.
“Today, I would not recommend that my children go to the US to receive their education and work there,” Merz said, adding, ”A different social climate has developed there.”
Merz said German youth need to think twice before pursuing education or work in the US, saying that Germany offers better long-term opportunities to its people.
He emphasized, “[T]oday, even the best-educated people in the US have great difficulty finding a job.”
Germany’s social market economy continues to offer strong prospects, including employee participation rights and the opportunity to have a say at all levels, he insisted, adding that despite the economic fallout from international conflicts and wars, the long-term opportunities in the country were still better than elsewhere.
“I want to encourage all of us to stay optimistic that, despite many challenges, we can make it happen. I keep trying to do that, including by explaining things,” Merz said.
“It is my firm conviction that there are few countries in the world that offer such tremendous opportunities, especially for young people, as Germany does.”
Source: Presstv