Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
21, February 2022
Bomb explodes in Yaoundé; Biya regime blames Ambazonia Interim Gov’t 0
At least 9 people were seriously wounded in a bomb blast in the nation’s capital Yaoundé today February 21 2022, police and emergency services said.
A box of tomatoes packed with explosives was detonated inside Marche d’Etoudi in the first district in Yaoundé some two kilometers from the presidential palace, a senior police officer in the capital, confirmed to Cameroon Concord News.
The powerful blast caused destruction of a business center in the area, our source added saying 9 people were wounded and were rushed to a local hospital.
No Southern Cameroons group has claimed responsibility for the attack but the Biya Francophone regime in Yaoundé through a statement posted on social media has blamed the attack on the Ambazonia Interim Government.
The latest blast comes amid tight security measures in the two Cameroons during the Africa Cup of Nations.
By Rita Akana