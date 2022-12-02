Privacy Overview
2, December 2022
Brazil to bench almost everyone against Indomitable Lions 0
Brazil will rest most, if not all, of their starting line-up against Cameroon. With little to play for, Tite will take a safe approach knowing his players could be vulnerable in the final group stage outing.
The rotation may allow some younger players to gain valuable World Cup experience. Rodrygo and Gabriel Martinelli, for example, are in line to make their first starts at the tournament.
Dani Alves, who made an improbable return to the national team just before the World Cup, is ready to be named to the starting XI in what would be another achievement in his storied career.
Neymar is holding out hope that he can return from his ankle problem in the knockout rounds, while Danilo (ankle) and Alex Sandro (hip) are also out without clear timetables for return.
Source: Goal.com