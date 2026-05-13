Ugandan President-elect Yoweri Museveni was sworn in on Tuesday for another five-year term at a ceremony in the capital, Kampala.
The ceremony was attended by several African heads of state, former presidents, and dozens of foreign delegations. It also featured an air show and a military parade showcasing various military equipment.
In his inaugural address, the 81-year-old president said his government would continue implementing wealth-creation programs to lift people out of poverty.
He also called on African countries to strengthen regional markets such as the East African Community, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, and the African Continental Free Trade Area.
Museveni said Africa’s economy has remained underdeveloped over the past 70 years due to the export of raw materials, urging African countries to focus on value addition instead of exporting unprocessed or semi-processed products.
It is Museveni’s seventh five-year term since Uganda’s general elections in 1996. He was declared the winner of the January general election after securing more than 70 percent of the vote. ■
President Yoweri Museveni inspects the guard of honor after being sworn in at the presidential swearing-in ceremony in Kampala, Uganda, on May 12, 2026. Ugandan President-elect Yoweri Museveni was sworn in on Tuesday for another five-year term at a ceremony in the capital, Kampala.
President Yoweri Museveni delivers an inaugural address at the presidential swearing-in ceremony in Kampala, Uganda, on May 12, 2026. Ugandan President-elect Yoweri Museveni was sworn in on Tuesday for another five-year term at a ceremony in the capital, Kampala.
13, May 2026
Uganda: President Museveni sworn in for new 5-year term 0
by soter • Africa, Breaking News, Headline News, Politics
Ugandan President-elect Yoweri Museveni was sworn in on Tuesday for another five-year term at a ceremony in the capital, Kampala.
The ceremony was attended by several African heads of state, former presidents, and dozens of foreign delegations. It also featured an air show and a military parade showcasing various military equipment.
In his inaugural address, the 81-year-old president said his government would continue implementing wealth-creation programs to lift people out of poverty.
He also called on African countries to strengthen regional markets such as the East African Community, the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, and the African Continental Free Trade Area.
Museveni said Africa’s economy has remained underdeveloped over the past 70 years due to the export of raw materials, urging African countries to focus on value addition instead of exporting unprocessed or semi-processed products.
It is Museveni’s seventh five-year term since Uganda’s general elections in 1996. He was declared the winner of the January general election after securing more than 70 percent of the vote. ■
President Yoweri Museveni inspects the guard of honor after being sworn in at the presidential swearing-in ceremony in Kampala, Uganda, on May 12, 2026. Ugandan President-elect Yoweri Museveni was sworn in on Tuesday for another five-year term at a ceremony in the capital, Kampala.
President Yoweri Museveni delivers an inaugural address at the presidential swearing-in ceremony in Kampala, Uganda, on May 12, 2026. Ugandan President-elect Yoweri Museveni was sworn in on Tuesday for another five-year term at a ceremony in the capital, Kampala.
Culled from Xinhuanet