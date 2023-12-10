10, December 2023

CAF 2023 Awards: Eto’o, Adebayor, other legends light up Marrakech streets 0

The CAF Awards 2023, one of the most eagerly awaited events on the African football calendar, takes place on Monday 11 December in Marrakech, Morocco.  

With 48 hours to go before the prestigious ceremony, CAF has announced the presence of several renowned guests who will join the nominees in celebrating the excellence and remarkable achievements of African football.  

Among the prestigious guests who have confirmed their presence are football legends, music and art celebrities and prestigious names from other sporting disciplines, including Samuel Eto’o (Cameroon), Abedi Pele (Ghana), El Hadji Diouf (Senegal), Emmanuel Adebayor (Togo), Jay-Jay Okocha (Nigeria), Jonathan Pitroipa (Burkina Faso), Kalusha Bwalya (Zambia), Ahmed Hassan (Egypt), Perpetua Nkwocha (Nigeria), Patrick Mboma (Cameroon), Mikel Obi (Nigeria), among others.  

These renowned personalities will bring an aura of grandeur to the event and help make this edition of the CAF Awards even more memorable.  

On the sidelines of the event, a charity football game will be held at Marrakech Stadium on Sunday, 10 December at 16h00 local time (15h00 GMT) to honour earthquake victims. 

The CAF Awards are a special opportunity to recognize and reward outstanding performances by African players, coaches, teams and clubs over a given period.  

This year, the period under consideration runs from November 2022 to September 2023 for the men’s categories and from December 2022 to November 2023 for the women’s categories. 

Full List  of Legends  

LegendsCountry
El Hadji  DioufSenegal
Samuel Eto’oCameroon
Manuel Jose Luis BucuaneMozambique
Emmanuel AdebayorTogo
Gaelle EnganamouitCameroon
Geremi NjitapCameroon
Janine van WykSouth Africa
Pascal  FeindounoGuinea
Herita IlungaDR Congo
Charles KaboreBurkina Faso
Thomas N’KonoCameroon
Abedi PeleGhana
Alberta SackeyGhana
Augustine Jay-Jay OkochaNigeria
Clementine ToureCote d’Ivoire
Emmanuel AmunikeNigeria
Ahmed HassanEgypt
Siaka TieneCote d’Ivoire
Jonathan PitroipaBurkina Faso
Kalusha BwalyaZambia
Khalilou FadigaSenegal
Mercy   AkideNigeria
Mikel John ObiNigeria
Onome EbiNigeria
Patrick  M’BomaCameroon
Perpetua NkwochaNigeria
Mamadou NiangSenegal
Precious DedeNigeria
Rainford KalabaZambia
Titi CamaraGuinea
Rigobert SongCameroon
Salomon KalouCôte d’Ivoire
Siphiwe TshabalalaSouth Africa
Anthony BaffoeGhana
Mustapha El HaddaouiMorocco
Demba BaSenegal