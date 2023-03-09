According to data from banana association Assobacam, Cameroonian banana exporters sold a total of 16,185 tons of fruits in February 2023. Compared to the 16,525 tons sold over the same period last year, this is a decline of 340 tons (-2%). This slight decrease is mainly due to poor performance by market leader Plantations de Haut Penja SA (PHP). The company only shipped 12,919 tons of bananas in February 2023, against 14,209 tons in February 2022 (down 1,290 tons).
Minor market player Boh Plantations also saw a slight decline of 75 tons, from 1,172 tons in February 2022 to 1,097 tons in February 2023. However, CDC achieved a good performance over the period, shipping a total of 2,169 tons; up 47% compared to 1,144 tons in February 2022.
CDC has thus maintained steady progress since January 2023, when its exports increased by 83% YoY. However, there is concern that the recent attack on the company’s employees could end this momentum.
Cameroon banana exports down, mainly due to poor performance by market leader
Source: Business in cameroon.com