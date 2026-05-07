Cocoa bean prices are rising again across Cameroon’s production basins just two months before the end of the 2025/2026 marketing season scheduled for July 15.
According to data published by the Information System for Commodity Chains (SIF) of the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (ONCC), cocoa prices ranged between CFA1,550 and CFA1,650 per kilogram as of May 6, 2026, moving back above the symbolic CFA1,500 threshold.
In recent weeks, prices observed in producing areas had generally hovered around CFA1,300 per kilogram.
Despite the rebound, prices currently paid to Cameroonian producers remain far below the record highs reached during previous seasons.
During the 2024/2025 season, cocoa prices peaked at CFA5,400 per kilogram after reaching a record CFA6,000 during the 2023/2024 campaign.
Based on those exceptional performances, Cameroonian authorities had projected producer prices ranging between CFA3,200 and CFA5,400 per kilogram at the launch of the 2025/2026 campaign.
Actual market conditions, however, have proved much less favorable.
According to commodity market analysts, the gap between official projections and actual farmgate prices is mainly explained by expectations of higher global production.
The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) expects a recovery in global supply following the 2024/2025 campaign after three consecutive seasons marked by production deficits.
Market observers believe the anticipated surplus should continue to weigh on cocoa prices both internationally and in producing countries such as Cameroon.
7, May 2026
Cameroon cocoa prices climb back above CFA 1,500 ahead of season end 0
Cocoa bean prices are rising again across Cameroon’s production basins just two months before the end of the 2025/2026 marketing season scheduled for July 15.
According to data published by the Information System for Commodity Chains (SIF) of the National Cocoa and Coffee Board (ONCC), cocoa prices ranged between CFA1,550 and CFA1,650 per kilogram as of May 6, 2026, moving back above the symbolic CFA1,500 threshold.
In recent weeks, prices observed in producing areas had generally hovered around CFA1,300 per kilogram.
Despite the rebound, prices currently paid to Cameroonian producers remain far below the record highs reached during previous seasons.
During the 2024/2025 season, cocoa prices peaked at CFA5,400 per kilogram after reaching a record CFA6,000 during the 2023/2024 campaign.
Based on those exceptional performances, Cameroonian authorities had projected producer prices ranging between CFA3,200 and CFA5,400 per kilogram at the launch of the 2025/2026 campaign.
Actual market conditions, however, have proved much less favorable.
According to commodity market analysts, the gap between official projections and actual farmgate prices is mainly explained by expectations of higher global production.
The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) expects a recovery in global supply following the 2024/2025 campaign after three consecutive seasons marked by production deficits.
Market observers believe the anticipated surplus should continue to weigh on cocoa prices both internationally and in producing countries such as Cameroon.
Source: Sbbc