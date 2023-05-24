24, May 2023
Cameroon is really falling apart as even elephants rebelled today in Maroua, complaining that they are tired being sequestered for years.
The huge mammals could be seen walking the streets of the city in a group in defiance of the law which requires them to live in restricted areas.
ByHaggai Fung
