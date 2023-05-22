Coton Sport has done it again. For the third year in a row, the Garoua-based club has been crowned Cameroon Elite 1 champion. After beating Gazelle (1-0) and Bamboutos de Mbouda (1-0), the Green and White finished the job by crushing Canon Yaounde (2-0) on Sunday 21, on the last day of the playoffs. Coton Sport Garoua now has a total of 18 Cameroonian championship trophies.
The party will be beautiful in Garoua, as this title seemed destined to Bamboutos de Mbouda. But the machine of the Cotonculteurs, skillfully built by Jean-Baptiste Bisseck, recruited less than two months ago, has opposed its solidity and determination until the end. Everything could have changed on Sunday but the northern club did not tremble against a rusty Canon.
Certainly the club of Yaoundé showed desire, but Coton Sport was more realistic. In search of a draw to be crowned, Patient Wassou and his teammates went on the attack. Abdouraman Daman, who had already scored in the previous match, opened the score for the Coton Sport (1-0, 23rd). Patient Wassou added to the score (2-0, 82nd) at the end of the game, allowing Coton Sport to achieve a perfect record of 3 wins in as many games. The club finishes first ahead of Bamboutos (6 points), Canon (3 points) and Gazelle (0 point).
22, May 2023
Cameroon Football: Coton Sport crowned champion 2023
Play-offs-3rd day
Bamboutos 4-1 Gazelle
Coton 2-0 Canon
Official League classification
1- Coton Sport 9 pts
2- Bamboutos 6 pts
3- Canon of Yaounde 3 points
4- Gazelle de Garoua 0 pt
