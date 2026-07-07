Cameroon remains absent from one of the world’s leading university rankings, underscoring the country’s continued struggle to gain international recognition for its research output.
In the 2026-2027 Best Global Universities Rankings published by U.S. News & World Report, no Cameroonian university appears among the more than 2,250 institutions ranked across more than 100 countries.
Compiled in partnership with Clarivate, the rankings place strong emphasis on research performance rather than teaching quality or institutional reputation alone. Universities are assessed using indicators such as global and regional research reputation, publication output, citation impact, international collaboration and the production of highly cited research.
South African and Egyptian universities lead Africa
African universities remain largely led by institutions from South Africa and Egypt. The University of Cape Town retained its position as Africa’s highest-ranked university, placing 122nd globally. It was followed by Cairo University (221st) and the University of the Witwatersrand (240th).
Egypt continued to strengthen its presence with institutions such as Mansoura University, ranked 267th worldwide, and Al-Azhar University, ranked 279th. Nigeria also maintained a visible presence, with the University of Ibadan ranked 264th globally.
Against that backdrop, Cameroon remains absent from the rankings, highlighting the gap between its universities and the research standards used in major international league tables.
The rankings primarily measure scientific research rather than student enrollment or teaching capacity. While Cameroon’s universities educate tens of thousands of students each year and play a central role in the country’s higher education system, they remain relatively underrepresented in major international research databases.
The indicators used by U.S. News favor institutions that publish extensively in indexed journals, produce highly cited research, collaborate internationally and contribute influential scientific work.
As a result, the rankings reflect a university’s role in global research rather than the scale of its academic programs.
Long-standing structural constraints
Cameroon’s limited research visibility reflects broader structural challenges. Research funding remains constrained, many laboratories lack adequate equipment and resources, and the volume of internationally indexed scientific publications remains relatively low.
Universities also face challenges in attracting international researchers and building sustained partnerships with leading global research institutions. Other factors, including university governance, doctoral supervision and the overall research environment, continue to affect the country’s ability to compete internationally.
More than a question of prestige
Appearing in major international university rankings has become increasingly important beyond institutional reputation. Strong rankings can help universities attract international students, secure research partnerships, improve access to funding and strengthen their position within global research networks.
For Cameroon, gaining a place in these rankings will require more than expanding access to higher education.
It will depend on sustained investment in research, stronger international collaboration, improved university governance and policies that support high-quality scientific output.
The latest U.S. News rankings reinforce a broader trend in global higher education: universities are increasingly judged not by the number of students they educate, but by their ability to generate new knowledge and contribute to international research.
7, July 2026
Cameroon misses out again on U.S. Global University rankings 0
Cameroon remains absent from one of the world’s leading university rankings, underscoring the country’s continued struggle to gain international recognition for its research output.
In the 2026-2027 Best Global Universities Rankings published by U.S. News & World Report, no Cameroonian university appears among the more than 2,250 institutions ranked across more than 100 countries.
Compiled in partnership with Clarivate, the rankings place strong emphasis on research performance rather than teaching quality or institutional reputation alone. Universities are assessed using indicators such as global and regional research reputation, publication output, citation impact, international collaboration and the production of highly cited research.
South African and Egyptian universities lead Africa
African universities remain largely led by institutions from South Africa and Egypt. The University of Cape Town retained its position as Africa’s highest-ranked university, placing 122nd globally. It was followed by Cairo University (221st) and the University of the Witwatersrand (240th).
Egypt continued to strengthen its presence with institutions such as Mansoura University, ranked 267th worldwide, and Al-Azhar University, ranked 279th. Nigeria also maintained a visible presence, with the University of Ibadan ranked 264th globally.
Against that backdrop, Cameroon remains absent from the rankings, highlighting the gap between its universities and the research standards used in major international league tables.
The rankings primarily measure scientific research rather than student enrollment or teaching capacity. While Cameroon’s universities educate tens of thousands of students each year and play a central role in the country’s higher education system, they remain relatively underrepresented in major international research databases.
The indicators used by U.S. News favor institutions that publish extensively in indexed journals, produce highly cited research, collaborate internationally and contribute influential scientific work.
As a result, the rankings reflect a university’s role in global research rather than the scale of its academic programs.
Long-standing structural constraints
Cameroon’s limited research visibility reflects broader structural challenges. Research funding remains constrained, many laboratories lack adequate equipment and resources, and the volume of internationally indexed scientific publications remains relatively low.
Universities also face challenges in attracting international researchers and building sustained partnerships with leading global research institutions. Other factors, including university governance, doctoral supervision and the overall research environment, continue to affect the country’s ability to compete internationally.
More than a question of prestige
Appearing in major international university rankings has become increasingly important beyond institutional reputation. Strong rankings can help universities attract international students, secure research partnerships, improve access to funding and strengthen their position within global research networks.
For Cameroon, gaining a place in these rankings will require more than expanding access to higher education.
It will depend on sustained investment in research, stronger international collaboration, improved university governance and policies that support high-quality scientific output.
The latest U.S. News rankings reinforce a broader trend in global higher education: universities are increasingly judged not by the number of students they educate, but by their ability to generate new knowledge and contribute to international research.
Source: Sbbc