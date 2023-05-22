Nigeria and Cameroon have beefed up security in the Gulf of Guinea and maritime borders as the 14 days ultimatum by the Biafra Nations League (BnL) to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi kanu, expired on May 20.
22, May 2023
Nigeria and Cameroon have beefed up security in the Gulf of Guinea and maritime borders as the 14 days ultimatum by the Biafra Nations League (BnL) to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi kanu, expired on May 20.
Recall that BnL had, on May 6, through its National Leader, Princewill Richards, given the two countries 14 days to release Kanu and withdraw troops from South East, as well as the Bakassi Peninsula.
Sources said there is heavy military presence as Nigeria and Cameroon have deployed heavy gunboats to the maritime borders in Bakassi Peninsula.
They noted that military presence on the major road to Calabar from Ikang has increased, while soldiers engage in stop and search operations.
The Guardian, however, observed that people were going about their normal businesses, as everywhere was calm and peaceful except for security men who were on red alert for any uprising.
An army personnel, who does not want to be mentioned, at one of the check points, said they were on a normal military exercise to forestall any violence, but declined to comment on the BnL ultimatum.
Operational Commander of BnL, Henry Edet, reacting to the reinforcement of troops, said: “They will end up intimidating indigenes, but they can’t stop anything that wants to happen.”
He noted that the BnL Chief of Staff in Ikang was alarmed that he received a call from Department of State Services (DSS) about the ultimatum, warning him against any violent action.
As part of efforts to check any violent situation, it was gathered that Richards was arrested and allegedly brutalised by police operatives in Ikot Ekpene, in Akwa Ibom State, as he was returning home after addressing the press in Calabar.
It was learnt they accused him of sending his boys to kill police operatives in Orlu, Imo State, and Essien Udim, in Akwa Ibom, as well as sending militants to vandalise pipelines in riverine areas, which he, reportedly, denied.
He has since been released on bail.
Source: The Guardian Nigeria