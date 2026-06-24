Cameroon has taken a step toward the construction of the Bekoko-Limbe-Idenau road with the signing of an agreement with British firm PROPAV Infrastructure Ltd, which will now prepare financing proposals for the project.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Yaounde on June 19 by Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi and representatives of the British firm. The corridor cuts through the South-West Region and is considered strategic for trade, mobility and economic activity along Cameroon’s Atlantic coast.
The agreement establishes a framework for the next phase of project development, including site visits, technical assessments and the preparation of financial proposals required before construction can begin. Authorities say the move is intended to accelerate implementation of a project regarded as a key component of the region’s economic development plans.
According to the Ministry of Public Works, the Bekoko-Limbe-Idenau road has been identified as the priority project among three major road corridors discussed with PROPAV Infrastructure Ltd. The other routes are Loum-Tombel-Kumba-Mundemba and Mutengene-Buea. Officials said Bekoko-Limbe-Idenau was selected first because technical studies have already been completed, allowing preparations to advance more quickly toward financing and execution.
The project is expected to improve connectivity between major economic centres in the South-West Region, facilitate the movement of goods and people, and strengthen access to commercial and industrial zones. The agreement marks an important step in moving the project from the planning stage toward investment mobilisation and eventual construction. Authorities believe the road will play a significant role in supporting economic activity along Cameroon’s Atlantic coast.
Djoumessi said the MoU was intended to translate a shared commitment into concrete action. He noted that the parties had identified three strategic roads in the South-West Region, with the Bekoko-Limbe-Idenau corridor designated as the priority project.
“Based on this Memorandum of Understanding, PROPAV, which is based in London and has financial backing, will propose financing conditions for the project and we will move forward. Together, we will discuss a timetable so that work can begin very quickly and ensure that the signing of an MoU does not remain only a document,” he said.
The agreement also enables PROPAV Infrastructure Ltd to submit technical and financial offers aligned with the expectations of the contracting authority. Company officials said they are ready to undertake the technical, financial and environmental assessments required before field operations commence.
United Kingdom High Commissioner to Cameroon Matt Woods, who accompanied the PROPAV delegation, welcomed the signing and praised the cooperation between the parties. He also thanked the Ministry of Public Works for its cooperation during discussions leading to the agreement.
“I am very pleased to be here with PROPAV and its Country Manager, Paula Miguel. This is the first step of a collaboration that I believe will be very fruitful. I have seen the personal commitment of the minister and the commitment of PROPAV, and I am confident that this road will be delivered,” Woods said.
British partners also reiterated their commitment to supporting implementation of the project, noting that the required studies for the priority road have already been completed. The MoU now provides the framework for advancing technical preparations, financing discussions and planning ahead of the start of construction works.
24, June 2026
Cameroon, PROPAV Infrastructure Ltd sign MoU for construction of Bekoko-Limbe-Idenau road 0
Cameroon has taken a step toward the construction of the Bekoko-Limbe-Idenau road with the signing of an agreement with British firm PROPAV Infrastructure Ltd, which will now prepare financing proposals for the project.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in Yaounde on June 19 by Minister of Public Works Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi and representatives of the British firm. The corridor cuts through the South-West Region and is considered strategic for trade, mobility and economic activity along Cameroon’s Atlantic coast.
The agreement establishes a framework for the next phase of project development, including site visits, technical assessments and the preparation of financial proposals required before construction can begin. Authorities say the move is intended to accelerate implementation of a project regarded as a key component of the region’s economic development plans.
According to the Ministry of Public Works, the Bekoko-Limbe-Idenau road has been identified as the priority project among three major road corridors discussed with PROPAV Infrastructure Ltd. The other routes are Loum-Tombel-Kumba-Mundemba and Mutengene-Buea. Officials said Bekoko-Limbe-Idenau was selected first because technical studies have already been completed, allowing preparations to advance more quickly toward financing and execution.
The project is expected to improve connectivity between major economic centres in the South-West Region, facilitate the movement of goods and people, and strengthen access to commercial and industrial zones. The agreement marks an important step in moving the project from the planning stage toward investment mobilisation and eventual construction. Authorities believe the road will play a significant role in supporting economic activity along Cameroon’s Atlantic coast.
Djoumessi said the MoU was intended to translate a shared commitment into concrete action. He noted that the parties had identified three strategic roads in the South-West Region, with the Bekoko-Limbe-Idenau corridor designated as the priority project.
“Based on this Memorandum of Understanding, PROPAV, which is based in London and has financial backing, will propose financing conditions for the project and we will move forward. Together, we will discuss a timetable so that work can begin very quickly and ensure that the signing of an MoU does not remain only a document,” he said.
The agreement also enables PROPAV Infrastructure Ltd to submit technical and financial offers aligned with the expectations of the contracting authority. Company officials said they are ready to undertake the technical, financial and environmental assessments required before field operations commence.
United Kingdom High Commissioner to Cameroon Matt Woods, who accompanied the PROPAV delegation, welcomed the signing and praised the cooperation between the parties. He also thanked the Ministry of Public Works for its cooperation during discussions leading to the agreement.
“I am very pleased to be here with PROPAV and its Country Manager, Paula Miguel. This is the first step of a collaboration that I believe will be very fruitful. I have seen the personal commitment of the minister and the commitment of PROPAV, and I am confident that this road will be delivered,” Woods said.
British partners also reiterated their commitment to supporting implementation of the project, noting that the required studies for the priority road have already been completed. The MoU now provides the framework for advancing technical preparations, financing discussions and planning ahead of the start of construction works.
Source: Business in Cameroon