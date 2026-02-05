Cameroon has recorded further progress in its fight against HIV/AIDS, according to results from the second Cameroon Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (Camphia), released on February 2, by Public Health Minister Malachie Manaouda. Conducted between September 2024 and January 2025, the survey updates key epidemiological indicators and assesses the effectiveness of the national response.
The study estimates annual HIV incidence at 0.15% among people aged 15 to 49, down from 0.24% in 2017. In absolute terms, this corresponds to around 21,000 new infections each year nationwide.
The overall decline, however, conceals a persistent gender gap. Incidence stands at 0.24% among women, compared with just 0.06% among men, meaning women face a risk four times higher. The continued feminization of the epidemic remains one of the main challenges for public health authorities.
More than 500,000 people living with HIV
HIV prevalence among adults aged 15 to 49 is estimated at 2.6%, down from 3.4% in 2017. Across the general population, this represents about 503,000 adults aged 15 and over living with HIV. Gender disparities remain pronounced, with prevalence at 3.6% among women versus 1.6% among men.
Camphia data show that women account for roughly 75% of new infections. The epidemic also displays strong regional contrasts. Prevalence is around 1.5% in the North and Far North regions, but reaches up to 4.6% in the Centre region outside Yaoundé, indicating higher rates beyond major urban centers.
Another key finding relates to viral suppression, a measure of treatment effectiveness. Among people aged 55 and over living with HIV, about 95% have suppressed viral loads, reflecting strong treatment outcomes. Results are less encouraging among younger groups. Viral suppression stands at 53.7% among adolescent girls and young women aged 15 to 24, and 50.4% among men aged 25 to 34.
These gaps point to ongoing challenges in access to care, treatment adherence, and medical follow-up among younger populations, despite their higher exposure risk. The Ministry of Public Health says it plans to intensify community-based testing, with a focus on women, adolescents, and young people identified as the most vulnerable groups.
Authorities link the next phase of the response to broader health system reforms, including the rollout of universal health coverage and stronger engagement with international partners such as the Global Fund and UNDP. Cameroon’s objective remains to eliminate AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.
The National Strategic Plan for HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted infections for 2021–2023, extended with projections to 2030, aims to accelerate prevention efforts, reduce new infections, eliminate mother-to-child transmission, and improve long-term quality of life for people living with HIV. Achieving these targets will require sustained investment, improved coordination, and deeper community involvement.
5, February 2026
Cameroon sees decline in HIV, women account for most new cases 0
Cameroon has recorded further progress in its fight against HIV/AIDS, according to results from the second Cameroon Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (Camphia), released on February 2, by Public Health Minister Malachie Manaouda. Conducted between September 2024 and January 2025, the survey updates key epidemiological indicators and assesses the effectiveness of the national response.
The study estimates annual HIV incidence at 0.15% among people aged 15 to 49, down from 0.24% in 2017. In absolute terms, this corresponds to around 21,000 new infections each year nationwide.
The overall decline, however, conceals a persistent gender gap. Incidence stands at 0.24% among women, compared with just 0.06% among men, meaning women face a risk four times higher. The continued feminization of the epidemic remains one of the main challenges for public health authorities.
More than 500,000 people living with HIV
HIV prevalence among adults aged 15 to 49 is estimated at 2.6%, down from 3.4% in 2017. Across the general population, this represents about 503,000 adults aged 15 and over living with HIV. Gender disparities remain pronounced, with prevalence at 3.6% among women versus 1.6% among men.
Camphia data show that women account for roughly 75% of new infections. The epidemic also displays strong regional contrasts. Prevalence is around 1.5% in the North and Far North regions, but reaches up to 4.6% in the Centre region outside Yaoundé, indicating higher rates beyond major urban centers.
Another key finding relates to viral suppression, a measure of treatment effectiveness. Among people aged 55 and over living with HIV, about 95% have suppressed viral loads, reflecting strong treatment outcomes. Results are less encouraging among younger groups. Viral suppression stands at 53.7% among adolescent girls and young women aged 15 to 24, and 50.4% among men aged 25 to 34.
These gaps point to ongoing challenges in access to care, treatment adherence, and medical follow-up among younger populations, despite their higher exposure risk. The Ministry of Public Health says it plans to intensify community-based testing, with a focus on women, adolescents, and young people identified as the most vulnerable groups.
Authorities link the next phase of the response to broader health system reforms, including the rollout of universal health coverage and stronger engagement with international partners such as the Global Fund and UNDP. Cameroon’s objective remains to eliminate AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.
The National Strategic Plan for HIV/AIDS and sexually transmitted infections for 2021–2023, extended with projections to 2030, aims to accelerate prevention efforts, reduce new infections, eliminate mother-to-child transmission, and improve long-term quality of life for people living with HIV. Achieving these targets will require sustained investment, improved coordination, and deeper community involvement.
Source: Sbbc