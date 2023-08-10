Servette have hit out after midfielder Gael Ondoua — a Russian citizen — was unable to obtain an entry visa from UK authorities ahead of tonight’s Champions League qualifier with Rangers at Ibrox.
The Cameroon international grew up in Russia and made headlines during last year’s World Cup by wearing the country’s flag on his boots.
With the Swiss side already missing seven players due to injury and suspension, coach Rene Weiler’s problems for the first leg have only increased.
At last night’s media conference, Servette officials would not go into details but released a statement saying the club ‘deplores this situation and supports its player and his team, which will have to deal without a major player in its workforce for non-sporting reasons’.
It also confirmed the club had spent two weeks trying to find a solution and had enlisted the SFA’s help.
10, August 2023
Cameroonian footballer denied a visa to play in Glasgow after he made pro-Russia statements 0
Servette have hit out after midfielder Gael Ondoua — a Russian citizen — was unable to obtain an entry visa from UK authorities ahead of tonight’s Champions League qualifier with Rangers at Ibrox.
The Cameroon international grew up in Russia and made headlines during last year’s World Cup by wearing the country’s flag on his boots.
With the Swiss side already missing seven players due to injury and suspension, coach Rene Weiler’s problems for the first leg have only increased.
At last night’s media conference, Servette officials would not go into details but released a statement saying the club ‘deplores this situation and supports its player and his team, which will have to deal without a major player in its workforce for non-sporting reasons’.
It also confirmed the club had spent two weeks trying to find a solution and had enlisted the SFA’s help.
Source: Dailymail0nline