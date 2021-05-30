Privacy Overview
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
30, May 2021
Canada: One dead, four taken to hospital after shooting near Toronto 0
Police in the Peel region near Toronto said on Saturday one person was killed and four were transported to hospitals in the Toronto area “in various conditions” after a shooting.
Police said in a statement on Twitter they had no information on suspects in the shooting, adding that the homicide bureau would take over the investigation. There were no further details.
Local reports said the shooting took place inside Chicken Land, a family-run take-out restaurant in a small strip mall.
(Source: Reuters)