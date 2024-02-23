The National Institute of Statistics recently issued a statement, providing data on Cameroon’s trade exchanges in 2022. According to the document, Cameroon imported goods worth CFA775.8 billion FCFA from China over the period, representing 15.8% of its total imports.
Even though China maintained its leading position, it did lose a bit of its market share, dropping 1.2% from the previous year. In 2021, China’s share was at 17%, the same as in 2020. The report highlighted that Cameroon mainly imported items like machinery, metals, chemicals, plastics, transport equipment, stone works, and insecticides from China. This variety shows the range of goods Cameroon gets from one of its key trading partners. Cameroon’s imports come from 190 countries, totaling CFA4911.4 billion in 2022.
However, when it comes to exports, China ranks as the 6th biggest buyer of goods from Cameroon, purchasing CFA173.2 billion worth of Cameroonian products in 2022. This accounts for only 5% of Cameroon’s exports, a significant drop from 25.8% in 2021. The Netherlands has taken over as the top buyer, importing goods worth CFA932.1 billion from Cameroon, 26.8% of total Cameroon’s exports. The Netherlands gained 14 percentage points, while China lost over 20 points compared to the previous year.
23, February 2024
China remained Cameroon’s leading supplier in 2022 0
The National Institute of Statistics recently issued a statement, providing data on Cameroon’s trade exchanges in 2022. According to the document, Cameroon imported goods worth CFA775.8 billion FCFA from China over the period, representing 15.8% of its total imports.
Even though China maintained its leading position, it did lose a bit of its market share, dropping 1.2% from the previous year. In 2021, China’s share was at 17%, the same as in 2020. The report highlighted that Cameroon mainly imported items like machinery, metals, chemicals, plastics, transport equipment, stone works, and insecticides from China. This variety shows the range of goods Cameroon gets from one of its key trading partners. Cameroon’s imports come from 190 countries, totaling CFA4911.4 billion in 2022.
However, when it comes to exports, China ranks as the 6th biggest buyer of goods from Cameroon, purchasing CFA173.2 billion worth of Cameroonian products in 2022. This accounts for only 5% of Cameroon’s exports, a significant drop from 25.8% in 2021. The Netherlands has taken over as the top buyer, importing goods worth CFA932.1 billion from Cameroon, 26.8% of total Cameroon’s exports. The Netherlands gained 14 percentage points, while China lost over 20 points compared to the previous year.
Source: Business in Cameroon